Did you always want to be an astronaut?

Did you always want to be an astronaut? Video: 00:09:36

This video summarises advice given by ESA astronauts during the ESA Astronaut Careers Fair on 22 April 2021. Samantha Cristoforetti, Thomas Reiter and André Kuipers have all flown in space as ESA astronauts and offer their perspectives on the selection process and the work and life of an astronaut. See the astronaut vacancy notice and other opportunities to work at ESA at https://jobs.esa.int

Further information on the astronaut selection may be found in the Astronaut Applicant Handbook and in the astronaut selection FAQs. If your question is not answered in these documents, you have the option to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Applications will be accepted until 28 May 2021.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/05/Did_you_always_want_to_be_an_astronaut

