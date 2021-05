Articles

Wednesday, 12 May 2021

NASA has selected Manufacturing Technical Solutions Inc. of Huntsville, Alabama, to provide the Consolidated Program Support Services (CPSS) Program, Planning, and Control (PP&C) at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville and Johnson Space Center in Houston, with the potential to provide these services to other NASA centers.

