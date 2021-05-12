Two cool sun photos

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 14:43 Hits: 2

We receive excellent photographs from our readers every day. Take a look at EarthSky Community Photos for the latest ones, or submit your own! Take extra care with the sun, though, as looking directly at it (or through a camera lens) will damage your eyes, unless you’re using special equipment.

Bottom line: Two cool photographs of the sun, submitted by EarthSky readers.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/25h0wHXwVag/cool-sun-photos_may_2021