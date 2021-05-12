Two cool sun photos

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohamed Mohamed in the Al Wahat District, Libya, captured these photos of the sun on May 12, 2021. He wrote: “These images show the bright and golden sunrise in Libya on Wednesday morning, just as the spot has appeared over the Earth-facing edge during sunrise. Astronomers call this sunspot grouping AR 2339.” Thank you, Mohamed!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Soumyadeep Mukherjee in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, captured this photo of the sun on May 5, 2021. He wrote: “The bright sun after emerging from clouds. The hide and seek game continues as monsoons approach the Indian subcontinent. The image is a blend of two images. The first image, taken without a filter, captures the clouds along with the bright sun. The second image, captured a minute after the first one with a white-light solar filter, shows the photospheric details of the solar disk.” Thank you, Soumyadeep!
We receive excellent photographs from our readers every day. Take a look at EarthSky Community Photos for the latest ones, or submit your own! Take extra care with the sun, though, as looking directly at it (or through a camera lens) will damage your eyes, unless you’re using special equipment.
Bottom line: Two cool photographs of the sun, submitted by EarthSky readers.
