Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 17:20 Hits: 1

NASA and Axiom Space have signed a mission order for the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station and will host a teleconference with media at 11 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 10, to discuss more details about the mission.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-axiom-space-to-host-media-briefing-on-private-astronaut-mission