Category: Space Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 18:49 Hits: 2

Students from Brownsville, Texas will hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station during a call at 10:15 a.m. EDT Tuesday, May 11 that will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/texas-students-to-hear-from-astronauts-on-international-space-station