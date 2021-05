Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

NASA has awarded a contract to Harris Miller Miller & Hanson Inc. of Burlington, Massachusetts, to support a national campaign of community overflight tests using the agency’s X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology research aircraft.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-selects-contractor-for-quiet-supersonic-flight-community-testing