Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

Video: 00:06:56

To celebrate the premiere of Coldplay's latest single 'Higher Power’, the band linked up for an extraterrestrial video chat with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently on a six-month mission on board the International Space Station. A specially recorded performance of Higher Power - featuring dancing alien holograms - was beamed up to Thomas, who gave the track its very first play on board the Station. The song’s premiere followed a conversation which took in similarities between life on tour and life on the Space Station, how planet Earth looks from space and its fragility; and how Thomas listens to music in microgravity.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/05/Higher_Power_in_space_Thomas_Pesquet_Coldplay