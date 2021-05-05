Photos from 2021’s Eta Aquariid meteor shower

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman captured this photo of an Eta Aquariid meteor from Tucson, Arizona. He wrote that he captured it at: “…1:48 am on peak night [morning of May 5, 2021]. The radiant is still below the horizon, resulting in this long-trail meteor with the beautiful green, typical of Halley’s comet-derived meteors. My backyard view.” Thank you, Eliot!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kathie O’Donnell in Rapid City, South Dakota, captured this photo of an Eta Aquariid slicing through the Big Dipper on May 4, 2021. She wrote: “On the hunt for Eta Aquariids from the back porch again. I witnessed one meteor around 12:18 a.m. GoPro picked this one up at 2:57 a.m., followed by another one at 4:04 a.m. May the 4th be with you!” Thank you, Kathie!
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015