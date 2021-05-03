Venus and the owl, from California

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Brett Joseph in El Sobrante, California caught the brightest planet, Venus, on May 2, 2021. The owl seems to be seeing it, too. Because it’s so bright, you can see Venus in the midst of the oranges and golds of evening twilight. It’ll surprise you by appearing so bright when so near the sunset glare. Look for Venus in the west shortly after sunset. Brett caught Mercury in early May, too. See the photo below, and visit EarthSky’s planet guide.
