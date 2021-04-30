The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Glacier avalanches more common than thought

One tends to think of mountain glaciers as slow moving, their gradual passage down a mountainside visible only through a long series of satellite imagery or years of time-lapse photography. However, new research shows that glacier flow can be much more dramatic, ranging from about 10 metres a day to speeds that are more like that of avalanches, with obvious potential dire consequences for those living below.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Glacier_avalanches_more_common_than_thought

