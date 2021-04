Articles

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter team will discuss plans for the rotorcraft’s remaining flight campaign during a virtual media briefing at 12:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. PDT) Friday, April 30.

