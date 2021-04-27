The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Campfires' offer clue to solar heating mystery

‘Campfires’ offer clue to solar heating mystery

Computer simulations show that the miniature solar flares nicknamed ‘campfires’, discovered last year by ESA’s Solar Orbiter, are likely driven by a process that may contribute significantly to the heating of the Sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona. If confirmed by further observations this adds a key piece to the puzzle of what heats the solar corona – one of the biggest mysteries in solar physics.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Solar_Orbiter/Campfires_offer_clue_to_solar_heating_mystery

