Published on Monday, 26 April 2021

NASA and the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on an initiative to open new avenues to engineering careers for communities underserved and underrepresented in STEM, through Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs).

