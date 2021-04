Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 16:00 Hits: 10

Astronomers have discovered a super-Jupiter orbiting its young star on a surprisingly wide orbit. How did it get there?

The post Far-out Gas Giant Exoplanet Puzzles Astronomers appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/far-out-gas-giant-exoplanet-puzzles-astronomers/