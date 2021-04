Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 08:41 Hits: 6

Day by day, Venus and Mercury creep up from the sunset horizon in bright twilight. High above as twilight fades away, trace out the Arch of Spring arching high over Mars. Meanwhile Arcturus dominates the east.

