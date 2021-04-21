Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 37

Oceans play a vital role in taking the heat out of climate change, but at a cost. New research supported by ESA and using different satellite measurements of various aspects of seawater along with measurements from ships has revealed how our ocean waters have become more acidic over the last three decades – and this is having a detrimental effect on marine life.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-3/Satellites_highlight_a_30-year_rise_in_ocean_acidification