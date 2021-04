Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 13:46 Hits: 0

Anytime you travel beyond your own backyard to do astrophotography, the whole endeavor can be lost because of one missing link in the chain. Here's what to remember.

The post Astrophotography On The Go: When Failure Is Not An Option appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-blogs/imaging-foundations-richard-wright/astrophotography-when-traveling/