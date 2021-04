Articles

Published on Friday, 16 April 2021

The waxing Moon this week steps out of Taurus past Mars, across Gemini and Cancer, and into Leo. Sirius and Procyon remain in the southwest after dusk. Jupiter and Saturn shine in early dawn.

