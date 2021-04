Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021

NASA has awarded a contract modification to United Launch Services LLC of Centennial, Colorado, to add Vulcan Centaur launch services to the company's NASA Launch Services II (NLS II) contract, in accordance with the contract’s on-ramp provision.

