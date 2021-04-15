The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Satellite imagery key to powering Google Earth

Sermersooq, Greenland

One of the most comprehensive pictures of our changing planet is now available to the public. Thanks to the close collaboration between Google Earth, ESA, the European Commission, NASA and the US Geological Survey, 24 million satellite photos from the past 37 years have been embedded into a new layer of Google Earth – creating a new, explorable view of time on our planet.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Satellite_imagery_key_to_powering_Google_Earth

