Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 01:55 Hits: 5

SpaceX and NASA are officially "go" to proceed with launching four astronauts to the International Space Station next week, with the completion of a critical flight readiness review on Thursday (April 15).

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-nasa-crew-2-astronaut-mission-clear-for-launch