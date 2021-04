Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 17:16 Hits: 14

On April 12, 1961, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. See photos of the historic flight of Vostok 1.

Read more https://www.space.com/11346-photos-yuri-gagarin-vostok1-human-spaceflight.html