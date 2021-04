Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

A series of "lunar dust storms" force the Selene III crew to stay indoors for days on end. Commander Musilova describes the crew's struggle to find solace when they were feeling cold and disheartened.

Read more https://www.space.com/hi-seas-selene-iii-moon-analog-mission-commander-report-2