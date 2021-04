Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 11:14 Hits: 1

Celebrate human spaceflight with Bill Nye (the Science Guy), former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin, the band OK Go, Inspiration4 astronaut Sian Proctor and other special guests this Saturday (April 10).

Read more https://www.space.com/yuris-night-2021-global-livestream