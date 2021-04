Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 21:52 Hits: 3

A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and two cosmonauts toward the space station early Friday (April 9) on a last-minute mission. Here's how you can watch it live.

