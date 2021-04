Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 18:44 Hits: 3

NASA has awarded a task order to AT&T Corporation of Virginia to provide support of the agency’s Communications Mission Network Services, including the highest quality, cost-effective telecommunications services for the transmission of data, video, and voice for the agency.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-communications-program-mission-network-services-task-order