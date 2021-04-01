ISS passing a mineral moon

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexandru Barbovschi in the Republic of Moldova captured this photo of the International Space Station (ISS) passing the almost full moon on March 26, 2021. He wrote: “… We were fully ready just 20 seconds before the event, very tight timing. But everything went just fine, we saw the ISS passing in front of the moon and couldn’t be happier! Afterwards we stayed to shoot additional material, so I could attempt to assemble a mineral moon, something I never had done before with my astrocams … I didn’t expect it to be sooooo awesome, the result turned out to be incredible. ISS was cropped out and was stacked separately, to improve clarity and sharpness. It worked wonders, ISS’ details showed up nicely and crisply.” Indeed beautifully captured. Thank you, Alexandru!
