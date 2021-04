Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 11:00 Hits: 12

To learn “what’s up” at night during April, download Sky Tour — an engaging narrated guide to the planets, stars, and constellations now visible.

The post April: Follow the Moon appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

2021.04.01_SkyTour.mp3 Duration: 711 seconds

Size: 4.07 Mb

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/sky-tour-podcast-april-2021/