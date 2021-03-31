Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 04:00 Hits: 9

Video: 00:01:46

On 31 March 2021, the European Space Agency is opening the application process for its first astronaut selection in over a decade.

If you meet the minimum requirements and want to join Europe’s journey into space, this is your chance to apply.

Website esa.int/YourWayToSpace provides everything you need to know to prepare your application. All applications must be submitted to ESA’s careers website by 28 May 2021.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/03/Be_part_of_something_big