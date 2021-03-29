The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Corridor test of Proba-3’s formation flying sensors

Category: Space Hits: 1

Proba-3 satellites form artificial eclipse

The longest corridor in ESA’s largest establishment was turned into a test site for one of the Agency’s most ambitious future missions, Proba-3. The two satellites making up this mission will line up so that one casts a shadow onto the other, revealing inner regions of the Sun’s ghostly atmosphere. But such precision formation flying will only be possible through a vision-based sensor system allowing one satellite to lock onto the other.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Proba_Missions/Corridor_test_of_Proba-3_s_formation_flying_sensors

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version