Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

As part of its Boost! programme, ESA has signed two new contracts which support UK-based Orbex and Skyrora in their separate proposals for new commercial launch services for small satellites. These services are set to start in the UK from 2022.

ESA has awarded €7.45 m of co-funding to Orbex and its partners, and €3 m to Skyrora.

