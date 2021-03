Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 14:41 Hits: 3

"Flakes" coming off the Great Red Spot have had some wondering if this epic storm is coming to an end. But observations and computer modeling show it's only getting stronger.

The post Jupiter's Great Red Spot Gets Smaller — But Stronger appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/jupiters-great-red-spot-gets-smaller-but-stronger/