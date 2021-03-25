Owl keeps an eye out, in New York

Articles

This owl in New York rouses from sleep to take a look around. His gray feathers help him blend almost seamlessly into his surroundings, making him tough to spot unless you have a keen eye yourself! Thanks to Lorraine Boyd for sharing this great photo. Submit your own photos to EarthSky Community Photos.

Bottom line: An owl opens one eye to survey his surroundings before nodding back to sleep.

