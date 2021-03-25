The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Owl keeps an eye out, in New York

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Lorraine Boyd in Selkirk, New York, captured this photo of an owl on March 21, 2021. She wrote: “Watching and photographing this owl sleeping for hours, I was pleased to find that one of its eyes opened briefly. It’s amazing how it camouflages into the tree (very high up)!” Thanks, Lorraine!

This owl in New York rouses from sleep to take a look around. His gray feathers help him blend almost seamlessly into his surroundings, making him tough to spot unless you have a keen eye yourself! Thanks to Lorraine Boyd for sharing this great photo. Submit your own photos to EarthSky Community Photos.

Bottom line: An owl opens one eye to survey his surroundings before nodding back to sleep.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/Fzeljx68dWA/eastern-screech-owl-tree-photo

