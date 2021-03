Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 16:44 Hits: 0

Are you a solar eclipse enthusiast with an organizational bent? An upcoming virtual workshop geared toward planning for the 2023 and 2024 events could be just the thing for you.

The post Join Us in Planning for the Next "Great American Eclipse" appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/get-involved/join-us-in-planning-for-the-next-great-american-eclipse/