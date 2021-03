Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 10:30 Hits: 5

Image: Stretches of land across New South Wales, Australia, have been hit with torrential rain leading to record-breaking floods. Data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission are being used to map flooded areas to help relief efforts.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2021/03/Satellites_map_record_floods_in_Australia