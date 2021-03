Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 19:00 Hits: 11

Scientists may have finally made a complete digital model for the Cosmos panel of a 2,000-year-old mechanical device called the Antikythera mechanism that's believed to be the world's first computer.

Read more https://www.space.com/news/scientists-unlock-the-cosmos-on-the-antikythera-mechanism-the-worlds-first-computer