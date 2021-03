Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 09:57 Hits: 5

Urban greenery can improve air quality and promote wellbeing. ESA is working with municipal authorities to identify how space can help to create sustainable cities in which people are healthier, happier and more productive.

Discover how space can help to boost the physical and mental health of city dwellers in an hour-long webinar to be held on 25 March.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Corporate_news/Green_cities_use_space_to_boost_wellbeing