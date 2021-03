Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 11:00 Hits: 2

Brian Binne, veteran test pilot of SpaceShipOne, weighs in on flying the first commercial spacecraft and what the future of private space travel holds in his new book "The Magic and Menace of SpaceShipOne."

Read more https://www.space.com/spaceshipone-test-pilot-brian-binnie-book-interview