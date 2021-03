Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 02:00 Hits: 0

A new study estimates the number of interstellar objects that fly through the inner solar system every year, and it could be quite a lot.

The post Can We Expect Seven Interstellar Visitors Per Year? appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/can-we-expect-seven-interstellar-visitors-per-year/