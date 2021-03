Articles

Finnish astrophotographer J-P Metsavainio spent 1,250 hours over the course of about 12 years creating a single image that reveals the magnificent beauty of the entire Milky Way galaxy.

https://www.space.com/astrophotographer-12-years-mosaic-image-milky-way-galaxy