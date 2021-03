Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 09:00 Hits: 1

Ahead of the International Day of Forests, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over part of the Amazon rainforest in the Amazonas – the largest state in Brazil.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Earth_from_Space_Amazon_rainforest