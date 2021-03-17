Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 16:00 Hits: 0

Video: 00:03:00

Born in Rouen, France, aerospace engineer and commercial pilot Thomas Pesquet was selected for ESA’s Astronaut Corps in 2009. He was launched on his first flight to the International Space Station in November 2016, remaining in space until June 2017 as part of his Proxima mission. He will soon be launched for on his second long-duration mission to the International Space Station called Alpha. Thomas has been training with the Station’s international partners for the new mission, including learning about the Crew Dragon, he will be the first ESA astronaut to fly on this new commercial spacecraft.

This A&B Roll highlights Thomas Pesquet’s early training with the European Astronaut Corps, his first spaceflight, and preparations for the upcoming Alpha mission, with soundbites in English and French.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/03/Thomas_Pesquet_Biography_and_training