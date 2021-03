Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 14:27 Hits: 7

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei will be available Tuesday, March 23, for media interviews prior to his April launch to the International Space Station, which will be his second spaceflight.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-astronaut-mark-vande-hei-available-for-interviews-prior-to-launch