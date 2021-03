Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Dr. Michaela Musilova has been encouraging crews at HI-SEAS to leave a legacy behind in the form of "Easter eggs" for future crews to find. While most crews create practical and funny content, the Valoria 2 crew is creating a dark mockumentary about the consequences of breaking rules on analog Mars.

