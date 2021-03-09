The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Category: Space

Learn more about ISS astronaut photography in parts 2 & 3 of the series: Picturing Earth: Window On The World, and Picturing Earth: Behind the Scenes

For more than 20 years, astronauts have been shooting photographs of Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). Here is a chance for you to vote for your favorite. This year, the NASA Earth Observatory’s annual Tournament Earth contest features photos of our planet taken by astronauts aboard the ISS. Over the next five weeks, you can vote in each round, until the final winner is decided in April. Voting in round 1 started on Monday (March 8) and will end on March 15 at noon U.S. Eastern Time. Go here to participate.

The contest photos are divided into four groups: Unity, Cupola, Destiny, and Tranquility, named after four key modules/parts of the ISS. The Unity and Cupola groups include images chosen by ISS astronauts and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing team that trains and supports them. The photos in the Destiny and Tranquility groups were chosen by readers like you.

Vote for your favorite Earth photos by ISS astronauts

View larger. | Lightning, airglow, and the Milky Way galaxy lit up the night sky as astronauts passed over Kiribati in the central Pacific. Read more about this image. Image via NASA.

Clouds floating over an expanse of blue.

View larger. | African dust plume blankets the Caribbean. A towering thunder cloud stands at the intersection of moist tropical air and dry, dusty plumes. Read more about this image. Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

Bottom line: Vote for your favorite ISS astronaut photo of Earth in NASA’s Tournament Earth 2021 contest.

Via NASA Earth Observatory

