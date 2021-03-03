Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 16:00 Hits: 0

Video: 00:01:50

Why does ESA send missions beyond our Earth? To explore unknown worlds, and better understand our place in the Universe. But that answer only gives part of the picture. The first thing people do when they first reach space is to turn back to see our homeworld. Looking down on our planet from above allows ESA with its global partners to monitor climate, disasters and environmental changes – to work together to protect our home.

And danger comes from above as well as below: a close eye on our stormy Sun is vital to gather early warning of harmful space weather, while keeping an eye out for incoming asteroids. ESA has a responsibility to preserve the space environment into the future, by tackling the problem of orbital debris. Space connects us, powers our economies and improves all our lives, as well fostering innovation and inspiration. So ESA works to care for space, just as we do for Earth and its citizens.

#SpaceCare #SpaceResponsible #SpaceInAction

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/03/Space_Care