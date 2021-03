Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 09:43

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched a new batch of 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit Thursday morning (March 4), and nailed its landing on a floating platform at sea to top off the long-awaited mission.

