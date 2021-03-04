The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

7.3-magnitude earthquake rocks New Zealand, spawns tsunami warning

Category: Space Hits: 3

7.3-magnitude earthquake rocks New Zealand, spawns tsunami warning
Map of New Zealand earthquake epicenter.

Epicenter of the March 4-5, 2021 7.3-magnitude earthquake in New Zealand.

The U.S. Geological Survey is now saying that the large earthquake in New Zealand on March 4, 2021 registered at 7.3 magnitude on the Richter scale. The earthquake struck 147 miles (237 km) northeast of Gisborne, New Zealand, at 2:27 a.m. local time on Saturday, March 5 (8:27 a.m. EST on Friday, March 4). That is about 260 miles (418 km) southeast of Auckland. The earthquake spawned a tsunami warning from the National Emergency Management Agency of New Zealand. The warning lasted approximately two hours, after which people could return to coastal areas, although this organization was still warning people to stay away from “harbors, rivers and estuaries.”

Go to the USGS real-time page for this earthquake

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/gG9y8tzcKoc/earthquake-new-zealand-march-4-5-2021-tsunami-warning

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version