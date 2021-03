Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 17:14 Hits: 0

The images from five Brazilian amateur astronomers have captured Hubble-level details in galaxies, laying the ground for future work in understanding their histories. Want to join the fun?

The post Amateur Astronomers Reveal Long-Ago Galaxy Mergers appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/amateur-astronomers-reveal-long-ago-galaxy-mergers/