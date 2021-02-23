Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 10:11 Hits: 3

Using a 25-year record of satellite observations over the Getz region in West Antarctica, scientists have discovered that the pace at which glaciers flow towards the ocean is accelerating. This new research, which includes data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission and ESA’s CryoSat mission, will help determine if these glaciers could collapse in the next few decades and how this would affect future global sea-level rise.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-1/Getz_on_the_run